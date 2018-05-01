Police looking for men who stole $8,000 in jewelry from Tanger Outlet store

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police say these men stole $8,000 in jewelry from Kay Jewelers. (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men are wanted for stealing over $8,000 worth of jewelry from the Key Jewelers at Tanger Outlet on Highway 501 on April 28, according to police.

Police say the suspects entered the store and began browsing. One of the suspects then asked an employee to see a women’s diamond ring. Once she handed it to him, he ran out the back door to the rear parking lot with the other suspect, according to an incident report.

The stolen ring is valued at $8,199.

The men fled in a small, dark blue SUV with a temporary, 30-day SC license plate, a Facebook post from the Horry County Police Department says.

Anyone with information about the identity or location of these men is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-TIPS.

