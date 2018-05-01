More than 1,200 new homes could come to Longs area

This is the site where the proposed homes would go if it is approved by the county. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – Almost 1,300 new single-family and multi-family homes could be coming to the Longs area soon.

DDC Engineers is requesting to rezone 566 acres of trees and grass to allow for 1,292 units, 974 of which would be single-family and 318 of which would be multi-family, according to Horry County officials.

The development would located near Highway 905 North and Old Buck Creek Road.

Some people who live near the area say they don’t want to see the new homes be built because traffic is a concern.

“The traffic on 905 sometimes can be treacherous if you’re not watching what you’re doing,” Donald Eddy, who lives near the site of the proposed development said. “You’ve got cars all the time speeding. You’ve got logging trucks running up and down this road. Nobody pays attention. Nobody obeys the speed limits. And some day, somebody’s either going to get hurt real bad or fatally killed.”

Eddy says the addition of almost 1,300 new homes would only make traffic issues worse.

One man who lives in the Arbor Glen neighborhood, which is right across the street from where the proposed development would go, started a petition against the development. He says dozens of people have signed it.

Paul Prince, the County Councilman who represents the area, told WMBF News he’s spoken with people who are both in favor of the development and people who are against the development. He said regardless of what people think, he encourages people to show up to the next Horry County Planning Commission meeting so people can voice their concerns.

The proposed development will head to the Planning Commission Thursday, May 3.

The Planning Commission will decide whether to send the development plans to County Council with either a favorable or not favorable recommendation. From there, County Council will decide what happens next.

WMBF News reached out to DDC Engineers for comment, but has yet to hear back.

