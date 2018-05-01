Sheriff's Office investigating body found under bridge near Lake City Park

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A body was found under the N. Church Street bridge near the new Lake City Park Tuesday afternoon, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The body was found at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, von Lutcken said. A confirmation of the identity had not yet been made.

The body is being sent for an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Wednesday, according to von Lutcken.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.