Student assault reported on FMU campus; student treated at hospital

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Francis Marion University student was reportedly assaulted on campus early Tuesday morning, according to university officials.

The student assault is being investigated by FMU Campus Police and the State Law Enforcement Division, a statement from the university states. Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with processing evidence at the scene.

An FMU student was treated and release from a local hospital, officials said.

"I don't know, it's just kind of hard to wrap your head around because you're just trying to focus on school and everything else is going around and you have all these other distractions that are kind of in the way," said Freshman at FMU Bayleigh Harper.

Tuesday was the last day of finals for the university.

SLED said assisting in the investigation is part of their responsibility under the Jessica Horton Act, which is part of South Carolina law, Section 59-154-10.

