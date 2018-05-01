Report: Myrtle Beach mom arrested after child tests positive for cocaine, amphetamine

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach mother was arrested Monday after her 2-year-old daughter allegedly tested positive for amphetamine and cocaine, according to an Horry County Police Department incident report.

On March 20, a family member reported to police a possible case of child abuse. Five days before, the suspect, who was seeking treatment at Conway Medical Center, asked the family member to pick-up her child. After picking her up, she said the child was not acting normally and “appeared lethargic and in a stupor.” The woman told police she believed the child was drugged, the report states. A hair follicle test confirmed the 2-year-old tested positive for amphetamine and cocaine, police say.

Police located the suspect and child around 4:00 p.m. on March 20 at the Red Hill Motel in Conway. According to the report, the child had a bruises on her forehead and near her mouth Lyons reportedly told officers the 2-year-old had fallen on the floor and had already been treated at a local hospital, providing the child’s hospital wristband.

According to the report, the motel room contained several beer cans and had an odor of marijuana. Police say the room was “cluttered with dirty clothes and trash.” The child was then placed under a DSS safety plan.

As the result of a previous DSS investigation and the child’s current living conditions, warrants were issued for Lyons arrest on April 26. She was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $2,500 bond less than 12 hours after her arrest.

