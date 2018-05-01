Horry County Fair organizers look forward to fourth year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's been two days since the Horry County Fair closed its gates at the Myrtle Beach Speedway and organizers say they couldn't have asked for a better turnout.

From the rides to attractions, everything ran smoothly during the ten-day event. The one minor hiccup was due to the weather, as the fair was forced to close during Monday because of storm conditions. But organizers say the fair has attracted a steady increase of people over its years and they look forward to a fourth year.

“I was very happy with how we handled it this year you know in years past, obviously the first year it was all new to us so there was things that popped up that we weren’t quite ready for....but this year we were ready for a lot of things, so little things for us went a lot smoother than they have in the past,” said Steve Zacharias, General Manager for the Myrtle Beach Speedway and Horry County Fair.

Zacharias says they plan to continue holding future fairs during the same time frame. Despite the inaugural Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show overlapping, he tells us there were still large crowds.

“Saturday, I think just after the air show we started to pick up. I don’t know if it’s because the air show ended pretty early and we went on through the night, so our evening was pretty hectic. I think the air show maybe complemented each other,” said Zacharias.

Zacharias added regardless of the potential for another air show during the same weekend, the planned schedule for future years will continue to fall around the April 20th-29th days.

More rides are planned for the fourth annual Horry County Fair, as well as concerts.

