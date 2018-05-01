Highway 31 contractor suing inspector over alleged construction delays

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The construction company responsible for building an extension to South Carolina Highway 31 has filed a lawsuit against the project’s inspector over alleged construction delays.

According to court documents, Flatiron Constructors accuses Transystems of delaying the review and approval process for the project. As a result of the delay, the contractor had to increase costs and expenses, the lawsuit states.

Flatiron began construction on the project in March 2014.

Click here to view the lawsuit in its entirety.

