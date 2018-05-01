Former detention center employee arrested for supplying inmates with contraband

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A former detention center officer has been arrested after reportedly admitting to supplying inmates with cigarettes, marijuana and other controlled substances from April 10 through April 24, according to an arrest warrant provided by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Willie Carrington is charged with misconduct in office.

Carrington, who is no longer employed at the detention center, is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

