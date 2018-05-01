FIRST ALERT: Sunshine, warm temperatures for your day ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning is a little cool, but still nice. Plenty of sunshine will warm us into the upper 70s at the beach and the low 80s inland. The wind will come out of the south, so it won’t be the chilly north wind we had yesterday.

The warming trend kicks into high gear from Wednesday through Friday. Inland areas will see the warmest temperatures during this time with afternoon temperatures consistently climbing into the middle and upper 80s. The beaches will see temperatures climbing from the upper 70s on Wednesday to the lower 80s by Thursday and Friday.

While the early summer-like warmth will be present, typical summer humidity will stay away. This will not only result in comfortable weather, but also a rain-free forecast. The next opportunity for rain comes with just a few showers by Sunday.

Track the changing temperatures with the WMBF First Alert Weather app:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.