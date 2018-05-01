Murrells Inlet restaurant destroyed in early-morning fire

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A fire destroyed the Broken Spur Rib & Steakhouse early-Tuesday morning, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Chief Norman Knight.

Crews responded to the restaurant, located at 715 Pendergrass Avenue, around 1:00 a.m., Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman says.

“It’s really heart breaking. I know how much the owner put into it. We kind of have our own little family that works there," said Bar Manager Heather Pierce.

“He worked so hard to get this place up and running. It could be like losing a child ya know it was his baby. It’s just it’s terrible that this happened. I can’t imagine what is running through his head," agreed Karen Gomes.

Knight confirms the restaurant was previously a T-Bones restaurant, but had been vacant for several years until recently. The owner of the Broken Spur Rib & Steakhouse says he opened for business 10 months ago.

“We just started doing really good. We were really looking forward to bike week. It’s just really sad. It’s a sad sight to see it standing there Saturday and today it’s gone," said Pierce.

According to Knight, as of about 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, the fire was out. The restaurant was only open from Wednesday through Saturday. No one was injured in the incident.

Horry County Fire Rescue also provided mutual aid. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



