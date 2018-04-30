Town homes proposed for 17th Ave. S., Highway 15

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The corner of 17th Avenue South and Highway 15 could be on it's way to welcoming new town houses if plans get approval from the community appearance board.

The plans include 20 buildings and 97 units, according to Director of Construction Services Chris Lee. The plans are still in the early stages, but Lee said construction is expected in two stages.

"Whoever bought that property cleaned it up and turned it into the horse farm and with the garden, and last year they had a little produce center," said Dana Painter, a business owner who also lives nearby.

Painter said she won't mind if the plans get approved.

"Since we ourselves are a rental property, we understand that people need to maximize the use of their land and it's a lovely horse farm, but we can't fault the owners for wanting to do what they want to do," said Painter.

Lee says he thinks this would be a good addition to the community, should it get approved.

"Generally town homes come at a cheaper price point than stand alone single family residences, so I think its good for the community to offer a more affordable housing option than a three to four hundred thousand dollar home that a lot of people can't afford that live and work here," said Lee.

Painter said if the development is approved, she hopes it will benefit the community.

"I hope it'll bring it up, that it will be a very nice development that people will want to live in," she said. "Sometimes we're not considered the best part of town, but we're really a pretty good part of town and it would be nice to have something positive coming in and bringing more positive people in."

Environmental Concepts, LLC., the landscape architecture company, said they hope the CAB looks at the plans favorably and the plans would be a very nice addition to this area of the community.

The Community Appearance Board is expected to review the plans at the meeting on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

