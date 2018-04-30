Police respond to report of shot fired at Piper's Pointe; no injuries reported

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police responded to a report of a shot fired at Piper’s Pointe Apartments in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon, but there is no evidence of a victim or injuries.

Captain Joey Crosby confirmed police responded for the discharge of a weapon at the apartments, located off Highway 501 in central Myrtle Beach. He said they do not have a victim, or evidence to reflect the weapon was fired at a person.

Capt. Crosby said this is preliminary information, and the investigation is ongoing.

