Air show organizers talk improvements for future events

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - From first responders to event organizers and volunteers, the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show took large team effort, with a crowd of 120,000.

With an event this large there are plenty of things that can go wrong. Last weekend, almost everything seem to go right, from the weather to the show itself, but that doesn’t mean improvements can be made.

“For the public to get behind this event and come out in the force that they did, show the enthusiasm in the excitement, of course there are some that will give you some negative comments, but by and large, most of the comments we are getting are incredibly positive,” said organizer Rob Skelton

The weekend crowd was well over 100,000 for the first air show in Myrtle Beach in nearly a decade.

The only major issue was transportation shuttles on Saturday, a problem resolved with help from the county.

“Shuttling, transportation, parking we saw some marked improvements,” said Skelton.

The large crowd was also an opportunity for first responders, guiding traffic and providing help to those in the heat.

“Had multiple law enforcement agencies going in the planning of this,” said Myrtle Beach Police Captain Joey Crosby.

“It’s a good way to know where we are and figure out what we need to change for next time,” said Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

With increased traffic at the Market Common, officers were able to make sure traffic continued to flow for residents and shoppers.

As for organizers, they hope to be able to bring back the air show to Myrtle Beach in the future.

“Literally hundreds of people stepped up to the plate, so many of those voicing their pleasure with coming out and being part of the event and have already offered to come out and be part of it next year,” said Skelton.

According to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, they are scheduled to appear Wings Over Myrtle Beach next year on May 4 and 5, however, organizers say they still need to reach an agreement with the city to come back in 2019.

