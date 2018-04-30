USAF Thunderbirds scheduled to appear at 2019 Myrtle Beach air show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The official website for the United States Air Force Thunderbirds lists on their 2019 event schedule for May 4 and 5: "Wings over Myrtle Beach."

While the Grand Strand is penciled into their schedule, the organizer for the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show said a second show for next year is still not set in stone.

Organizers and the City of Myrtle Beach will still need to sign an agreement to seal the deal for a second annual event.

