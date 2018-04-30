Man arrested for burglary at Corner Cupboard in Bennettsville

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary and larceny at the Corner Cupboard #3 in Bennettsville last Thursday.

KeoMonte Pratt was arrested on Friday for second-degree burglary, larceny and malicious damage to property, according to a Facebook post from the Bennettsville Police Department.

Investigators recovered items taken from the Corner Cupboard on Cheraw Street in Bennettsville after executing a search warrant at Pratt’s home on Oakwood Street.

Pratt is incarcerated at the Marlboro County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing, the post states.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.