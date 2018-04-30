Market Common restaurants benefit from air show

Restaurants in the Market Common saw plenty of guests last weekend. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Restaurants at Market Common saw an increase in profits thanks to a busy weekend in Myrtle Beach.

The Wings Over Myrtle Beach air show, the Dragon Boat Races and a soccer tournament all contributed to a successful weekend for businesses.

The weekend of the Dragon Boat Races is always a successful one for Nacho Hippo, but the other events made it even better.

“Typically here, our busiest weekend is Cinco de Mayo, which is right around the corner, this weekend coming up,” Nacho Hippo’s Director of Operations Joey Mead said. “Right behind that, we have the dragon boat races, and next to that would be our New Year’s Eve celebration.”

Mead says the whole week was successful.

“For the week last week, we were up about 20 percent, which is just solid,” Mead said.

King Street Grille in Market Common also benefited from the extra people.

“Being the first year with the air show, we weren’t sure how much traffic we were going to get from it, but we were pleasantly surprised,” King Street Grille’s General Manager Corey Fields said.

The restaurants didn’t just benefit financially, though. They say the vibe and atmosphere was also special all week.

“It’s pretty neat for us to walk outside and see jets flying around Market Common,” Fields said. “People were enjoying it, so I definitely think it’s something that should continue here.”

