Missing teen girl could be in Marion or Horry counties

Summer Andrews. (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office) Summer Andrews. (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Summer Andrews is described by officials as a white female, 5-feet-3-inches tall, and 110 pounds in weight. They say she walks with a limp and could be in Marion or Horry counties.

Anyone with information on Andrews’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the MCSO at 843-423-8216.

