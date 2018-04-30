Missing teen girl could be in Marion or Horry counties

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Summer Andrews is described by officials as a white female, 5-feet-3-inches tall, and 110 pounds in weight. They say she walks with a limp and could be in Marion or Horry counties.

Anyone with information on Andrews’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the MCSO at 843-423-8216.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.