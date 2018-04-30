Bennettsville Police warn about counterfeit currency with distinct pink lettering

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the bills had this pink lettering printed on them (Source: Bennettsville Police on Facebook)

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Bennettsville Police Department is warning residents after counterfeit money was used at a local business.

Last week, the department received a call for service in reference to the counterfeit bills being used at a local business, according to a Facebook post. The post includes two images of the currency, which have distinctive pink foreign lettering printed on them.

Bennettsville Police asked that anyone who receives US currency with these markings call 911 as soon as possible.

