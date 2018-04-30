Coker College student accused of raping woman in dorm bathroom during party

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Coker College student is accused of raping another student in the bathroom of the college’s dormitories during a party early Sunday morning.

Cesar Antonio Lopez, 19, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping, and is currently in custody at the Darlington County Detention Center.

A Hartsville Police officer met with the victim and her friends at a hospital about two hours after the incident allegedly occurred, according to the police report.

The victim stated that she and her friends were at a party at the Sullivan Hall dorms at about 4:30 a.m. Lopez approached her, wanting some of her drink. She said they walked to the sink next to the bathroom to get a cup, so she could pour him some of her drink. After she poured the drink, she started to walk back to the living room. That’s when he grabbed her by the wrist and pulled her into the bathroom.

The victim started crying as she recounted the next part of the story, the report states. She said she was disoriented and heard the door slam. She said Lopez then pushed her down into the shower.

The victim said she “said a few profanities wanting to know what he was doing.” She said Lopez pushed her mouth shut with his forearm and proceeded to sexually assault her without a condom. She told police the act lasted about five to 10 minutes. She said he called her degrading names and said, “she deserved it.”

After Lopez was finished, all he said to the victim was, “you can go,” she told police. She ran out of the room and called her friend. The victim later told police that after the incident, Lopez added her on SnapChat and sent her a message calling her a liar.

Her friends then took her to a hospital, where a sexual assault kit was conducted.

The victim’s friends told police that while Lopez did not have a reputation of being aggressive towards women when he’s drinking, they did say he “was a different person whenever he drank.” They said Lopez approached them wanting alcohol as well.

Officers responded to Lopez’s dorm room and found him in the bed, the report states. They conducted an interview with him.

Lopez was arrested, charged, and taken to the Darlington County Detention Center. Bond was set at $100,000 for the criminal sexual conduct charge; bond had not been set for the kidnapping charge, according to jail records.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.