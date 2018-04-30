Domestic violence, assault suspect in custody after police search wooded area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after the Horry County Police Department’s dog team responded to Highway 701 near Highway 22, according to tweets from the department.

Horry County Police confirmed the suspect in custody is 18-year-old Tybius Deshawn Owens, from Conway. He is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and second-degree assault and battery, according to jail records. He is in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

HCPD officials advised residents to avoid the area if possible. The area is north of Conway, near the detention center.

Police tweeted about the search initially at about 2:04 p.m., and then tweeted that the suspect was in custody at about 2:21 p.m.

Horry County Police say officers were able to find the suspect in 45 minutes.

“The Horry County Police Department, we did get assistance from our SWAT team, our US Marshal Task Force as well as the Horry County Sheriff’s office to assist. But there were no injuries sustained to anyone on scene and we do have this individual in custody," said HCPD Spokesperson Krystal Dotson.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.