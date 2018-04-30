Child runs into Myrtle Beach Police vehicle in Walmart parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 6-year-old boy ran into the side of a Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle in the parking lot of the Seaboard Street Walmart Sunday afternoon, according to a SCHP official.

At about 12:40 p.m., a Ford Explorer with the City of Myrtle Beach was traveling east in the parking lot, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SCHP. A pedestrian, a 6-year-old boy, was going north in the parking lot when he ran out into the side of the vehicle. MBPD's Captain Joey Crosby confirmed it was a MBPD vehicle.

The pedestrian “failed to yield right of way and struck Unit 1 on the right side,” Cpl. Collins said. The child was transported to a nearby hospital.

No charges have been filed against anyone, Cpl. Collins said. He had no other information.

