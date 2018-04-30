Report: Man arrested after two missing children found in car with drugs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after two missing children were found in car that reportedly had methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia inside.

Gregory Alfred Travis, 31, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian and possession of ice, crank or crack cocaine.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, police responded to Weyburn Street just before 4:40 a.m. in an attempt to locate the missing seven-year-old and four-year-old. Police saw the two children in the back of 2007 Black Jeep Grand Cherokee that was allegedly driven by Travis. The report states the 7-year-old was awake and playing on an Ipad, while the 4-year-old was laying on the floor of the back seat sleeping.

A family member arrived on scene and took possession of the children. Police say Travis was “acting nervous and attempting to get in the vehicle” while speaking to them. According to the report, police saw drug paraphernalia inside the car and multiple needles in the trunk of the vehicle. A clear baggy with what is believed to be methamphetamine was found on the floor of the driver’s-side seat.

Travis is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

