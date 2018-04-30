Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million sold in Conway convenience store

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Short Stop convenience store on Highway 905 in Conway has sold a Mega Millions Ticket worth $2 million in Friday night’s drawing, according to news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The ticket sold in Conway matched all five white ball numbers drawn. For an extra $1, the lucky winner purchased the Megaplier which increased the winnings to $2 million. The numbers drawn were 2, 29, 38, 63, 66 and Megaball 11.

More than 7,600 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $2 to $2 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $126 million.

