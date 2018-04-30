Myrtle Beach woman awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to tax fraud

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to filing a false tax return and is awaiting sentencing, according to a press release.

Evidence presented in court showed that Stephanie M. Campellone, 46, owned and operated Mastercare Contracting, Inc., a landscaping business in Myrtle Beach. According to the release, Campellone diverted a portion of the company’s income from 2012 until 2014 into personal bank accounts and underreported the business’s taxable gross receipts on tax returns. Campellone also underreported her income on her personal tax returns.

According to the release, Campellone understated over $1,460,000 in gross receipts, and owes over $447,000 in additional income taxes.

Campellone faces up to three years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

