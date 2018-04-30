Police: Woman strikes 13-year-old with cell phone, assaults two other children

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman is facing charges after allegedly striking a 13-year-old with a cell phone and assaulting two other children Saturday night.

Nicole Iris Flanigan, 38, is charged with three counts of cruelty to children.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, police responded to a home on Chapel Hill Court after a woman said she received a call from the children at about 10:00 p.m. Saturday. The 13-year-old girl reportedly told the woman that Flanigan parked in the wrong driveway after returning home from drinking with friends. Police say after approaching the car to inform the suspect that she was parked the wrong driveway, Flanigan struck the girl in the head with a cell phone, leaving a large knot on her forehead. Two 10-year-old girls then ran across the yard where Flanigan struck one child in the back, before grabbing the other child by the arm and hair, dragging her across the yard and into the house, the report states.

Police say the children ran to the woman’s house on Chapel Hill Court, locking themselves inside and waiting for her to return home. According to the report, police attempted to speak to Flanigan to get her side of the story but “she was intoxicated and could not do so.”

Flanigan is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.