73-year-old man dies one week after car crash in Coward

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Coward on April 22, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The crash occurred on Hicks Road. The victim has been identified as Joseph Buck Brown, 73, of Coward. Brown, who was the driver, died at a local hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

