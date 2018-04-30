FIRST ALERT: Comfortable temperatures, plenty of sunshine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning is a bit chilly with some inland spots dipping to the upper 30s! We’ll warm up to comfortable temperatures this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

As high pressure becomes locked in, warmer air continues. Highs by Tuesday reach the middle to upper 70s. Midweek is when a taste of summer arrives, with highs in the 80s. By Thursday and Friday, inland areas could even approach the 90 degree mark!

The rain-free forecast continues all the way through the week. The next rain chance won't likely be in the picture until Saturday night at the earliest. Scattered showers could be possible for Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.