Sections of Ocean Blvd. to close starting Monday for three-lane project

Officials are providing an update after an 11-month-old baby girl was found dead in a diaper box Wednesday.More >>
The official start of hurricane season is June 1. As we gear up for the new hurricane season. Communities are doing everything they can to protect you. A few years ago, the south-end of Surfside had some flooding issues. Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs said the community has constantly been working on its storm water issues, and is now in fairly good shape.More >>
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
We are waking up to a few showers across the area that will move out just in time for a few more to move in. Today will see a repeat performance of the last several days with a mix of sun, clouds, downpours and high humidity. Once again, a few of the showers could contain locally heavy rain.More >>
Five months after dozens of South Carolina residents believed they won money from a Christmas-themed lottery game that ended up being a glitched out mess, state lottery officials say they will not be paying up for tickets they believe were printed in error.More >>
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >>
The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.More >>
The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.More >>
Maurice Adams Jr., 8, helped a woman with a walker make it up a set of stairs. Adams was with his mother when he saw the woman struggling, so he jumped out of the car and gave her a helping hand.More >>
The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016.More >>
An 11-year-old southwest Ohio girl is marking another item off her bucket list as she continues to fight Stage 4 cancer.More >>
There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.More >>
Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?More >>
