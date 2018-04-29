Sections of Ocean Blvd. to close starting Monday for three-lane project

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A project to create three lanes on Ocean Boulevard from 14th to 9th Avenues North will close sections of the road this week, beginning Monday.

On Monday, Ocean Blvd. will be closed between 9th Avenue North and Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach city government. A contractor will route traffic around the closure.

On Tuesday, Ocean Blvd. will be close from Mr. Joe White Ave. to 12th Avenue North. On Wednesday and Thursday, Ocean Blvd. will be close from 12th Ave. North to 14th Avenue North.

The project involves grinding off existing lane lines and painting new lanes, the post states. The result will be two travel lanes, a center turn lane, and bicycle lanes on the outside.

Weather-permitting, work will begin on Monday, April 30, and should be complete in three to four days, the post states.

