One killed after vehicle drives off Easler Highway in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed when the vehicle they were driving ran off the road and struck a ditch Sunday afternoon in Williamsburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident happened about 1:59 p.m. on Easler Highway, according to SCHP Lance Corporal Judd Jones. The vehicle was driving south when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch, then a culvert.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, Jones said.

The collision remains under investigation by the SCHP.

