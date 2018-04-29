Florence Police seeking subjects in connection with vehicle break-ins

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking for help in identifying subjects wanted for questioning in reference to several vehicle break-ins, and a credit card fraud at Walmart.

The subjects are wanted in connection with several vehicle break-ins in the Pine Forest Drive Area, and a credit card fraud at the Walmart on Irby Street on April 25, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call FPD at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-88-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.