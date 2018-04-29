Unused Saturday tickets to air show will be honored on Sunday, organizer says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Air show attendees who did not make it to the show Saturday can still use their unused hard copy paper ticket to go to the show Sunday, according to Rob Skelton, Operation Director JLC Air Show Management.

Many who parked at the Blue remote parking lot for the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show were stuck waiting in line for shuttles to the show Saturday, and many left the line.

"We are honoring unused hard copy paper tickets from Saturday for Sunday and the general admission area," Skelton said. "We want you to have a very positive experience. So we want to honor those if you chose to leave the line or you didn’t make it for whatever reason that you elected to do. We’d love for those folks to come out and enjoy the experience today."

Organizers said 68,000 people were in attendance for Saturday's show.

