Wings Over Myrtle Beach reminds many of MBAFB

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- For over three decades, the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base was home to many of those who served our country in the US Air Force.

This weekend the former Air Force Base played host to the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show which brought back many memories.

The atmosphere felt like a holiday, with the military aircrafts flying over, the smell of barbecue, but for some this was a military homecoming returning to what once was the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.

“When it shut down it was horrible, I really did love being stationed at Myrtle Beach, said Carol Allen, a former airman stationed at MBAFB.

But after nearly a decade the sound of military aviation rang through skies of Myrtle Beach amazing the eyes of thousands.

“I heard it was coming back to Myrtle Beach and was like oh yes I’m going there,” said Allen.

However, not all the excitement was in the sky, as the Smoke-n-Thunder Jet Car driven by Bill Braack, raced down the airport runway against an air plane.

The car travels from 0 to 400 in 9 seconds, that’s 10,000 horse power.

The speed of the car hitting nearly 6Gs as it races down the airport runway, with speeds so fast parachutes are needed to help decelerate the jet car.

Bill said he was thrilled to be back in Myrtle Beach and remembers visiting the Air Base during his time in the Air Force.

“I’m thrilled how the community has opened up their home, their community, their airport, the crowd out here today was very well received,” said Braack.

For so many the day was full of excitement and smiles, in a town with decades of military and aviation history.

“The overall show here has been fantastic,” said Rory Zach.

As for former Myrtle Beach Air Force Airman like Carol...

“It’s like being back in the Air Force all over again,” said Allen.

If you were unable to make it out to the air show Saturday, don’t worry you can still come out Sunday from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

