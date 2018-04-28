Police investigating after man shot multiple times at Horry County bar

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times at Remedies Bar and Grill early Saturday morning, according to an Horry County Police Department incident report.

Police responded to the bar, located at 4803 Highway 17 Bypass South, around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. A handgun was recovered at the scene, and the parties involved fled before police arrived, the report states.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Detectives with HCPD are investigating.

