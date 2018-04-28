NBC Sports coverage of Lightning vs. Bruins game resumes at 4 p.m.

(WMBF) – Live coverage of the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show will continue until 4 p.m. on WMBF News.

Hockey fans seeking to view the first hour of NBC Sports coverage of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs game between the Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning can watch the even live on NBC Sports here:

Coverage of the game will resume on WMBF News at 4 p.m. after air show coverage.

