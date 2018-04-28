WATCH: See the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Opening Ceremony here - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH: See the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Opening Ceremony here

(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show kicked off in spectacular fashion with a skydive, complete with American flag.

The SOCOM Flag Jump kicked off the show Saturday at 11 a.m. – watch it in the video above.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly