Additional buses arriving to transport attendees to and from air show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Hundreds of Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show attendees were stuck at the Blue Parking Lot near Fantasy Harbor as shuttles struggled to ferry them to the air show grounds. Organizer John Cowman said they are bringing 14 additional buses to help ferry people back to the parking lots at the end of the show Saturday.

At about 12:40 p.m., organizers posted: "Additional Buses are on the way to the Blue Remote Parking Lot, thanks City of Myrtle Beach! Portable Restrooms and Water are on the way as well. We appreciate your patience."

At about 2 p.m., Cowman spoke live with WMBF News from the show to announce that 14 additional buses would be arriving to get people back to their cars from the show Saturday, and double the buses would be available Sunday to meet the demand.

Multiple attendees have reached out to WMBF News, saying they have been waiting at the lot for an hour or more for one of the available shuttles to take them from their vehicles to the show. Many people said that there was no signage indicating where people should stand. Another frustrated attendee said the lot has no bathrooms or access to water.

Sean Bailey reported that Atlanta-based AAA Parking is in charge of organizing the shuttles. He said this company is not affiliated with the air show.

There were 14 total shuttles – 10 large and four small, with only one handicap-accessible shuttle arrived at 9:45 a.m., Bailey said.

Bailey learned that 55 people fit on a bus shuttle; the line was moving as the buses came back and forth from the show grounds to the parking lot. AAA Parking has four additional buses scheduled for Sunday, as they didn’t anticipate a crowd this large, Bailey said.

