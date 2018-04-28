5 people shot in Robeson County early Saturday morning

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Five people were shot in the Maxton area of Robeson County early Saturday morning, and all received non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sheriff Kenneth Sealey.

The shooting happened on Modest Road at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Sheriff Sealey said.

Investigators are working to learn more, and Sheriff Sealey said he expects to provide more information later today.

