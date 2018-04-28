Meredith rides shotgun in an L-39 military aircraft

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – WMBF News’ Meredith Helline got to ride shotgun in an L-39 military jet, built in the 1970s in Czechoslavakia, and pulled 5 Gs for the first time in her life.

This standard L-39 advanced combat trainer has been turned into Reno National Air Racer for pilot Scott Farnsworth.

"But I really like being 500 miles per hour with a pack of other guys and the competition. I love all aspects of aviation. I'm really excited to bring you in the cockpit today and show you my passion,” Farnsworth said.

