A look back at the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base

Before it was the Market Common, it was the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Activated on April 1st, 1956, the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base came into existence. But, this land has had a military past starting over a decade before that.

Check out our video above to learn more about the history of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base and The Market Common.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.