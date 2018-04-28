A look back at the Wright Brothers' historic flight at Kitty Hawk

A look at the sculpture at Kitty Hawk commemorating the historic flight. (Source: WMBF News)

KITTY HAWK, NC (WMBF) - While the sights out at the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show are something to witness, just imagine what it must have looked like during man's first successful attempt taking to the skies. WMBF News traveled a few hours up the coast to Kitty Hawk to take a step back in aviation time.

Watch our video above for an in-depth look at the Wright Brothers’ historic flight.