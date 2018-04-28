WATCH: Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show coverage on WMBF News

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show is here! Live coverage of the air show began on WMBF News at 7 a.m., and continued from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mobile users, tap here to watch the coverage - it will be available as a replay on our livestream player.

You can also watch the full livestream of the coverage on Facebook in three parts:

Pre-show:

Opening ceremonies and aerial performances:

Blue Angels and show wrap-up:

Pre-show coverage ran from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., coverage of the main show began at 11 a.m. when the show's opening ceremonies began.

Click here to visit the Wings Over Myrtle Beach page on WMBF News for more info, stories, pictures, and video from the show.

Below is a full schedule of events during the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show Saturday:

8:00 am: Air Show Ticketing Center Opens

8:30 am: Air Show Main Entry Gates Open

11:00 – 11:30 pm: Opening Ceremonies / Flag Drop / Flag Drop

11:30 – 2:15 pm: Aerial Performances & Ground Demonstrations

2:00 pm: Military Service Veterans Assembly Area (North Ramp at Chalet Village )

2:15 – 2:40 pm: Para-Commandos Parachute Demo, Veterans Parade of Honor & Patriotic Flyovers

2:40 - 3:00 pm: USAF F-16 Viper Demo Team

3:00 pm: USMC C-130 Fat Albert Airlines Demo

3:15 pm: USN Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron

5:00 pm: Gates Close & Shuttle Bus Services Ends

We want to see your pictures and video! Whether you’re at the show or just watching the spectacle from your backyard, we want to see your pictures and video of the planes, the attractions, the pilots, the people, and you! Email pictures and video to pics@wmbfnews.com, post them on the WMBF News Facebook page, tweet them to @WMBFNews, tag @WMBFNews on Instagram, send WMBFNews a Snap on Snapchat, and post them on our user content page here: http://newsnation.wmbfnews.com. Make sure to include your name, if you want to be credited, and any details, including your location, time of day, and the subject of the picture. Check back on WMBFNews.com throughout the weekend to see if your content was featured!

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.