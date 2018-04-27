Air Force’s F-16 Viper team takes to the skies ahead of air show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The U.S. Air Force Viper Demo Team, based out of Shaw Air Force Base in Columbia, is excited to be in Myrtle Beach for the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show Saturday and Sunday.

The Vipers took to the sky Friday afternoon practicing. The air combat command technical demo team just got back from three shows in Florida..

For the crew, they make sure every aspect of operational daily service - maintenance ground work, refueling, landing gear and troubleshooting - is all taken care of.

Many of the air shows hosting the Navy Blue Angels welcome the Viper demo team to give balance with the military branches and to perform maneuvers and high speed flat passes high in the air.

“So it's incredible enough any time we can go put on a show in a different city all across the US, but being able to come back to our home state and this close to our home town and being able to bring back our families, our wives and children, and let them be fully immersed in what we do is awesome. It's incredible," Sgt. Adam Armstrong said.

