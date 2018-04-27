Residents find best spots for taking in the air show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many people who don't have tickets for the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show are wondering where they'll watch it.

For some, they’ve actually discovered the best seat in the house.

Bill Garofalo, the owner of Competition Cars on Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, said he was watching the Blue Angels practice Thursday and decided to share his good view.

Garofalo is going to open his parking lot to anyone who wants to watch the show, just as long as they don't dent any cars.

"I said, ‘You know what? We're closed Saturday all day, so why not let them come out here and sit?’” Garofalo said. “So they could come out here, sit, watch the show. I saw on my way to work the other morning all of these barricades. I didn't realize they were blocking from pulling on the side of the road, which I can understand that, but there's still a lot of places you could stop to see. And I heard people complaining about the cost of the ticket so I said, ‘You know what? It's cool, it will be fun.’ I have a lot of customers and friends in the area and even if you're not a customer or friend, you can come out here to watch the show."

Then there is one local couple who found a hidden spot.

It might look like a dead end street, but for Rhoda Martin and Rick Boehmer, it's their own personal viewing area.

"I guess we're just like the other 100,000 people that are coming here to see it. We're excited about it,” Boehmer said.

They're extra excited because they have a history with planes.

"Well, she's (Martin) flown planes before and I've flown planes so we are into the airplane-type thing,” Boehmer said. “But it's just the thrill of hearing the noise. Just everything these guys are doing, it's just amazing."

When it comes to keeping their spot a secret, Boehmer said he has a plan.

"I might put up some fencing and charge people $5 to get in here, supplement our retirement and Social Security," he said.

