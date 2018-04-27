L-39 jet takes to the skies for ‘fastest sport on the planet’

The L-39 jet will be taking part in the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – There is only one L-39 jet at the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show, but it’s set to make an impression.

A member of the WMBF News team took a ride in the show and racing jet, piloted by Scott Farnsworth. It was an aerobatic ride off the Grand Strand’s coast that included pulling five Gs, and doing loops, rolls and what’s known as a “half Cuban” over the ocean.

For Farnsworth, the jet allows him to have some fun.

"We take the standard advanced combat trainer L-39 and we convert it into a Reno national air racer,” he said. “We race at 500 miles per hour at 50 feet with a pack of eight other airplanes. If you've watched NASCAR, that's what we do. We're the fastest sport on the planet."

