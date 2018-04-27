Behind the scenes tour shows WMBF prep ahead of air show coverage

WMBF News gets set for its nine hours of live coverage from the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – WMBF News’ main stage was taking shape Friday ahead of nine hours of live television coverage from the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show on Saturday.

WMBF’s satellite trucks are set up right in front of the premium campground, where people were already set up watching practice ahead of the start of the air show.

WMBF will also have a very special guest on Saturday. Bill Walsh, from sister station Live5 in Charleston is a Navy and Air Force veteran who is very experienced in all things air show.

Tune into WMBF News’ live coverage from the air show starting Saturday at 7 a.m.

