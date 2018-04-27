Lumberton teen suffers life-threatening injuries after accidental shooting, according to police

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A 14-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after accidentally shooting himself, according to Lumberton police.

A press release from the Lumberton Police Department states officers went to the Turner Mobile Home Park around 4:05 p.m. after reports came in of a person being shot.

When police arrived, they found the 14-year-old. Due to his injuries appearing to be life-threatening, the victim was air lifted to another hospital for treatment.

