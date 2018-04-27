Youth-led revival draws large crowd to Conway church

A youth-led revival has brought in big crowds to a Conway church. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Faith followers are invited to attend a youth-led revival Friday night at Langston Baptist Church in Conway.

WMBF News was there for Thursday night’s service and saw a packed house. Parishioners said people from all over Horry, Georgetown, and Marion counties, plus areas of North Carolina, came to hear the word.

"We've seen hundreds of people saved; I believe the number is 600 to 700 people saved now,” Evangelist Tyler Blue said. “We're just thankful for what God is doing and how he's moving in this community.”

Those who would like to be a part of Friday's service can find Langston Baptist along Highway 905 in Conway.

The service is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

