FIRST ALERT: Bright and mild weather for a busy weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Mild spring weather will continue through the weekend with a slight dip in temperatures by Sunday.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with temperatures returning to the middle and upper 50s by daybreak Saturday.

Whether it's Wings Over Myrtle Beach, Dragon Boat races, a beach day or a day in the yard, the weather looks spectacular for Saturday. Sunny skies will continue through the day with mild afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 70s on the Grand Strand and to near 80 across the Pee Dee.

A cold front will move through the region late Saturday evening and Saturday night. The atmosphere will be very dry at that time and no rain is expected as the front moves through. Temperatures behind the front will drop a bit for Sunday but still be rather mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

