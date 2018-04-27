Grand jury indicts Sidney, Tammy Moorer on conspiracy to commit kidnapping charge

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County grand jury has indicted Sidney and Tammy Moorer for conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Online records from the Horry County Public Index state true bill indictments for both the Moorers were filed Friday. They were direct indictments and did not specify that the charge was in connection to the December 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson could not comment on the Moorers' indictment due to a gag order in place for their cases.

Sidney Moorer was convicted last August of impeding the investigation into Elvis' disappearance. He was sentenced to 10 years on the obstruction of justice charge and originally required to serve two-and-a-half years.

According to online records from the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Sidney Moorer’s projected parole eligibility date is Oct. 13.

Following a mistrial being declared in his 2016 kidnapping trial that was tied to Elvis’ disappearance, Moorer will face a jury again on that count. A second trial will be held in Georgetown, but a date has not yet been set.

Tammy Moorer is also charged with kidnapping. She has not yet gone to trial on her charge and a date has not been set.

