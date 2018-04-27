Saturday is DEA's National Take Back Day for prescription drug disposal

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Multiple agencies around the viewing area are taking part in the DEA’s National Take Back Initiative Saturday, encouraging residents to bring expired or unused prescription medication to collection sites for proper disposal.

“Due to the increase in overdose deaths from prescription opioids, the risk of unintended poisoning, as well as potential damage to the environment, proper disposal of prescribed drugs that are expired or otherwise no longer needed is critical to ensure these drugs are destroyed and don’t find their way into our community,” the Florence County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post.

Click here to find the nearest collection site to you on the DEA’s National Take Back Day website. These sites will accept unwanted medication between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 28.

Below is a list of some collection sites in our area, according to a news release from the office of Rep. Tom Rice:

Horry County:

North Myrtle Beach Dept. of Public Safety: 1015 2nd Ave S, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Georgetown County:

Piggly Wiggly: 15 W Ashland St, Andrews, SC 29510

Reynolds Drug Store: 7 S Morgan Ave, Andrews, SC 29510

Dillon County:

Dillon County Sheriff’s Office: 1033 Old Latta Hwy, Dillon, SC 29536

Florence County:

First Baptists Church: 300 S Irby St, Florence, SC 29506

West Florence High School: 221 N Beltline Dr, Florence, SC 29501

Florence County Police Department: 6719 Friendfield Road, Effingham, SC 29502

Darlington County:

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office: 1621 Harry Byrd Hwy, Darlington, SC 29532

